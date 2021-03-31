March 24, 2021
Brannon Sean Sinks, 44, of Brook, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on warrants for residential entry (Level 6 Felony), and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle (Class B Misd.).
March 26
Michael Ryan Gant, 31, of Terre Haute, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for reckless driving (Class C Misdirects.), and driving while suspended with a prior (Class A Misdirects.).
March 27
Quintrell Tavol Starks, 34 of Sauk Village, IL was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle while intoxicated - refusal with a prior (Level 6 Felony).
Michael Dennis Konzen, 53, of Lake Village, IN was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle with a BAC of 0.08 or more.
March 28
Malik R. Washington, 28, of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for reckless driving (Class C Misdirects.), obstruction of justice (Level 6 Felony), and possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish or salvia (Class B Misd.).
Joshua James Childers, 37, of DeMotte, IN, was arrested for violation of probation (Level 6 Felony).
Devante Stehphen Radford, 27,m of Chicago, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated- refusal (Class C Misd.), and operator never licensed (Class C Misd.).