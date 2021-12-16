Newton County Arrest Log
Wednesday, December 8
Justin Williamson, 57, of Boswell, was arrested by the Kentland Police Department for public intoxication.
Thursday, December 9
Kevin Floyd, 45, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, December 10
Kevin Lee, 30, of Fair Oaks, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for operating a motor vehicle while suspended and without possession of a license.
Diundrea Sanders, 33, of Kentland, was arrested by Kentland Police Department for possession of marijuana.
Saturday, December 11
Marquese Chisum-Thomas, 22, of Zion, IL, was arrested by the Drug Task Force for reckless driving.
Monday, December 13
Aaron Gross, 31, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, December 14
Jamie Vinson, 44, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Wednesday, December 15
Melissa Griffith, 34, of Beecher, IL, was arrested by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine and reckless driving.