WOLCOTT – Three people who were originally “persons of interest” have turned into suspects in connection with the discovery of two bodies Thursday in a home in downtown Wolcott.
According to White County Sheriff Bill Brooks, investigators questioned three people of interest Thursday night.
“That has now turned into talking to three suspects,” he said.
Their names have not yet been revealed because of the nature of the investigation, but the sheriff said more information may be released later as more information pours in from investigators.
Brooks said investigators are still processing the scene in Wolcott – a home located in the 300 block of Range Street (US 24) at the corner with West School Street – where the bodies of brothers Matthew Benyon, 20, and Daniel Benyon, 24.
According to initial reports, law enforcement received a call about what appeared to be two deceased bodies inside the downtown Wolcott residence.
According to Brooks, the caller “immediately left and called us.”
Brooks said an autopsy on the two bodies was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
“Once those are complete, we will start getting some answers,” he said.