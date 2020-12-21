Tuesday, December 15
Trinton Jose Newbury, 21, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery and trespassing.
Hunter Dwight Snow, 23, of Rensselaer, was arrested for violation of work release.
Dec. 16
Noah Michael Collinsworth, 21, of Schererville, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug and possession of cocaine/narcotic drug.
Christopher Paul Rowe, 27, of Medaryville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine.
Dec. 17
Robert L. McKinney, 31, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for residential entry, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and public intoxication.
Dec. 18
Richard Eli Mullet, 32, of Hobart, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while suspended.
Dec. 19
Ryan M. Hornbeck, 35, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for ossession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana/hash oil/hashish and visiting/maintaining a common nuisance.
Kevin Allen Marlin, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drugs paraphernalia.