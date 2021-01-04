Monday, January 4
Robert Raymond Church, 36, of Kentland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for theft.
Jerald Irvin Crider III, 29, of Winamac, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for burglary with intent to commit a felony or theft, resisting law enforcement, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and possession of paraphernalia.
Robert Charles Griffin, 41, of Anderson, Indiana, was arrested by the Indiana State Police and held.
Mitchell John Kristoff, 28, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating while consuming alcohol and habitual traffic violator.
Travis Michael Mislivecek, 32, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear and probation violation.
Giovanni Rios-Perez, 33, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated, endangering.
Daniel Paul Sargent, 51, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on a court order.
Jerusha Lee Segers-Kornas, 28, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery.
Larry James Sykes, 25, of Gary, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated, endangering, and driving while intoxicated (A misdemeanor).
Steven Michael Utley, 59, of DeMotte, was arrested by the DeMotte Police Department for driving while intoxicated (D felony).
Jason Wayne Vanbaren, 34, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for domestic battery and strangulation.
Thursday, December 31
Michael Eugene Pinkerman, 63, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for driving while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).