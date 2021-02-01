Monday, February 1
Alexander George Brown, 21, of Wheatfield, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating a vehicle while consuming alcohol.
Brad Burling, 47, of Monon, was arrested for theft.
Hilda D. Garcia-Hilario, 45, of Francesville, was arrested for driving a vehicle while intoxicated (C misdemeanor).
Mitchell John Kristoff, 28, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for public intoxication.
Garrett Lee Mayhew, 26, of Lowell, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for auto theft and trespass.
Caleb Andrew Neeley, 27, of Francesville, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with moderate bodily injury and disorderly conduct.
Joseph John Peterson, 28, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Indiana State Police for driving while intoxicated (A misdemeanor).
Steven Z. Wilson, 28, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Rensselaer Police Department for possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, January 29
Jacob Parketon, 27, of Portage, was arrested by the Remington Police Department for theft and criminal mischief.
Thursday, January 28
Nickolas Jonathan Kollak, 32, of Cedar Lake, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for operating while intoxicated (refusal).
Joshua David Sweet, 52, of Kentland, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and held.
Charlieman Kevontae Williams, 25, of Indianapolis, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Wednesday, January 27
Morgan Christine Wheelock, 27, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for failure to appear.
Brandon James Worthington, 25, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with moderate bodily injury and theft.
Christina Marie Worthington, 27, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with moderate bodily injury.
Tammy Diane Worthington, 50, of Rensselaer, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for battery with moderate bodily injury.
Tuesday, January 26
Caleb James Fonte, 31, of DeMotte, was arrested by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department for probation violation.