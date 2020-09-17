Benton County - On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF) arrested a Fowler man on alleged charges of possession of child pornography. The Indiana State Police ICACTF received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
After a year-long investigation, it led to a search warrant being served in the 200 block of West 3rd Street in Fowler, IN by the Indiana State Police, with assistance from the Benton County Sheriff's Department.
As a result of the investigation, 28 year-old Daniel Valdez was arrested and transported to the Benton County Jail on the following preliminary charges:
- 5 counts of Possession of Child Pornography under the age of 12 years old, Level 5 Felony
- 5 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony
Anyone with information in regards to child exploitation, or internet crimes against children, is encouraged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at their website, missingkids.org, or by calling at 1-800-THE-LOST.