The Newton County Commissioners gathered for a special public meeting on Monday, May 22 to discuss the plan for concrete resurfacing on Rt. 114.
County Commissioners Butch Cain and Kyle Conrad were in attendance at the meeting as well as several INDOT employees including Adam Parkhouse, and Jon Kruger who provided updates on the project.
Parkhouse, highlighting the scope of the project, explained that the concrete resurfaces for Rt. 114 between 65 at 41 would necessitate some closures during the construction phase, impacting the Newton County Landfill. Initially, the plan was to use County Rd. 500 as the primary detour route. However, Jon Kruger, the construction director, after evaluating the routes and considering the concerns for truck traffic near the landfill, suggested an alternative approach.
The newly proposed plan involved designating County Rd. 300, which borders the landfill to the east, as an alternate route for the trash trucks. State roads would be used up until that point, and County Rd. 300 would connect to County Rd. 500, serving as the primary detour for non-truck traffic. To ensure the smooth flow of traffic and access to the landfill, an agreement was discussed to make improvements to County Rd. 300 after its temporary use.
Addressing concerns about the phases of closure and accessibility, Conrad sought clarification on whether County Rd. 200 and County Rd. 300 East would be closed simultaneously.
Kruger assured the attendees that there might be brief moments of overlap lasting less than an hour when shifting between closures, but otherwise, the roads would be opened alternately to maintain access.
Safety and preventing truck congestion were identified as major priorities. Kruger strongly advised against trucks using several routes east and west of the landfill, recommending alternative options to ensure access while prioritizing safety.
Cain sought further clarification on how traffic would reach the landfill via Rt. 41. Kruger explained that the first phase of the project involved completing the concrete overlay from US 41 to County Rd. 200, which serves as the landfill access point. The plan involved working on one side at a time to allow access to homes and farms. The construction team would stop short of County Rd. 200 and progress eastward. Once the section up to County Rd. 200 was completed, the team would focus on County Rd. 300, aiming to complete the intersection by the end of the year.
To manage traffic flow during the closure of County Rd. 200, Parkhouse proposed using Rt. 14 to I-65 as the alternate route instead of initially considered Rt. 55. The attendees agreed that this alternative route would be more feasible, with Butch Cain expressing concerns about potential accidents and congestion on Rt. 55.
Kruger emphasized the importance of using I-65 as the primary route, with Rt. 114 connecting back to the landfill via County Rd. 300 East. He highlighted the challenging turns on Rt. 55 and expressed reservations about truck drivers navigating them safely. Conrad also noted that significant work would be required on Rt. 55 and County Rd. 500 if it were to be chosen as the detour route.
The meeting concluded with an agreement on the proposed detour plan, with County Rd. 300 serving as the designated route for trash trucks and Rt. 14 to I-65 as the primary alternative for regular traffic. The construction team assured the attendees that the project would be executed diligently, with considerations for safety and minimal disruption.
A meeting with INDOT and Emergency Management as well as the commissioners is set to take place before the beginning of the roadwork, however a date for that meeting has not yet been made known. A complete list of detour routes is also forthcoming, but was not yet available at the time of posting.