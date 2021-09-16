LAFAYETTE — The future of cancer care across the greater Lafayette area is on the horizon, as Franciscan Alliance announces a $43.2 million project to create the Franciscan Health Lafayette Cancer Center.
The 3-story, 68,000-square-foot Cancer Center will be an all-inclusive facility that will consolidate and expand existing services into one location on the Franciscan Health Lafayette East campus.
The Franciscan Health Foundation Board of Directors has launched a $3.2-million-dollar community campaign to raise funds for the facility, which will be critical to serving cancer patients within Tippecanoe County and beyond.
“We are thrilled that Franciscan Health is fulfilling this need in our community, and for the benefits that it will provide for cancer patients. This facility will be the most comprehensive cancer center in the area,” says Jennifer Russell, chairperson of the Franciscan Health Foundation Board of Directors Western Indiana.
“We are very excited to bring together the exceptional cancer services we offer today and provide additional services that the community deserves. Today Franciscan Health Lafayette offers cancer care in several different locations. This new facility will be the only multidisciplinary cancer care center within our community that has everything a patient needs in one location. Cancer patients will have access to expert oncology professionals and the latest state-of-the-art technology within a convenient, healing environment,” says Terry Wilson, President and CEO, Franciscan Health Western Indiana.
“We believe being in one facility will streamline communication among physicians. It’s important to embrace the team concept. Cancer is one word, but it represents many complex disease types that require the knowledge and skills of multiple specialists involved in caring for the patient. From screening to diagnosis to treatment and survivorship, the patient develops a trusting relationship with the entire team,” says Taylor Ortiz, MD, oncologist, Franciscan Physician Network Oncology & Hematology Specialists.
“The new Franciscan Health Lafayette Cancer Center will also place priority on cancer prevention and early detection. We know that early detection of cancer is very important, so the array of screening and diagnostic tools we have will allow the best chance at identifying cancer in its earliest stage giving more treatment options to the patient for a better outcome,” says Madelyn Lefranc, MD, radiologist, Franciscan Health Breast Center Lafayette.
The services and equipment at the Lafayette Cancer Center will include:
• Oncology infusion therapy, with a 20-chair infusion center and dedicated pharmacy;
• Medical oncology and hematology specialists, offering the latest treatment options in chemotherapy, targeted immunotherapy and clinical trials;
• Radiation oncology with the newest linear accelerator technology and the most advanced precision radiation treatment available;
• Comprehensive breast center with 3D mammography (Tomosynthesis), Brevera breast biopsy system, stereotactic breast biopsy and automated breast ultrasound (ABUS);
• Dedicated breast surgeon;
• Specialty cancer clinics, including lung (pulmonology and thoracic surgery), prostate (urology), gynecologic oncology, colorectal (gastroenterology and surgery) and other multi-disciplinary clinics;
• Stat-lab services;
• Research programs, offering clinical trials conducted by physician investigators and research coordinators;
• Oncology nurse navigators who coordinate care, educate and support patients throughout their journeys;
• Genetic counseling and testing, identifying, and explaining genetic mutations and developing prevention strategies for high-risk patients;
• Palliative care team, assisting with symptom management, side effects and advance care planning;
• Spiritual care ;
• Additional support services, including social workers, dieticians, rehabilitation therapists (physical, occupational, speech) and cancer registry;
• Community support groups and cancer survivorship programs; and
• Access to Franciscan Health Indiana Blood & Marrow Transplant Program, one of only two programs in the state, offered virtually and at the Franciscan Health Indianapolis Cancer Center.
Cancer is a diagnosis that no one ever wants to hear but it touches nearly everyone’s life whether friends, relatives or yourself. Each of the services described work hand-in-hand to form a complete and comprehensive cancer care program that combines the best of high-tech and high-touch total patient care.
There are numerous opportunities available for you to lend your financial support to help bring to fruition these most precious services. The Franciscan Health Foundation is accepting donations to help fund the technology and healing environment of this cancer center. For more information, please call the Foundation at (765) 423-6809.
About Franciscan Health ALLIANCE
The Franciscan Alliance healthcare ministry began in Lafayette, Indiana, in 1875. Today, Franciscan Alliance is one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the Midwest with 13 hospital campuses, approximately 20,000 employees and a number of nationally recognized Centers of Health Care Excellence. Hospitals include: Franciscan Health Crown Point; Franciscan Health Michigan City; Franciscan Health Crawfordsville; Franciscan Health Lafayette East; Franciscan Health Lafayette Central; Franciscan Health Indianapolis; Franciscan Health Carmel; Franciscan Health Rensselaer; Franciscan Health Mooresville; Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, Ill.; Franciscan Health Hammond; Franciscan Health Dyer; and Franciscan Health Munster. To learn more, visit www.franciscanhealth.org.