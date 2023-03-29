school

The community is invited to attend the A.J. Kent High School Alumni and Friends reunion on June 10.

 Photo by ZACK WATERS

A.J. Kent High School opened in 1925 and was named after Kentland founder Alexander J. Kent. The school closed its doors in 1966 and the building now serves as the R. Steven Ryan Community Center.