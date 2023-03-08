The Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District is teaming up with the Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District, Newton County Recycling, the Newton County Highway Department, and the office of the Indiana State Chemist to host a "Clean Sweep" program in Newton County.
The program was designed as an opportunity for area landowners, farmers, and the general public or businesses to bring in and safely dispose of their old and expired pesticides.
"People may be holding on to stuff that is 20 years old or well past it's date and unsure of how to get rid of it," said Newton County SWCD Executive Director, Bri Styck. "This program will allow for them to come and safely get rid of it. A lot of businesses and farmers I'm sure have big storage sheds that haven't been cleaned out in awhile. It will be a good reason to get them in here and bring in stuff they may otherwise be scared to and avoid spills and all that."
As of right now, the program is slated to take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on August 23 at the Newton County Highway Department located at 3640 S. 275 W. in Morocco.
"This program is for the whole area. It doesn't even have to be just Newton County residents or land owners. It can be anybody as long as they're in Indiana," said Styck. According to Styck, those looking to drop off their chemicals may do so for free up to 250 lbs.
This is the first time the program will be hosted in Newton County, although it has taken place in surrounding counties in the past.
Styck also expressed the importance of the safe removal of chemicals like these. "The program is important for safe pesticide use and handling and to avoid any environmental catastrophes, spills and contamination," she said. "Anybody who's got a license always goes through training and knows how to safely apply pesticides and herbicides. But, a lot of people don't have to do that. The general homeowner doesn't have to go through training to use Round Up or whatever it might be. So, this is a nice safe way for people to get rid of old and expired things that aren't safe to have around or use anymore in a non-judgemental environment."
A program of this size required a large amount of space, which Styck said was found at the Newton County Highway Department. "We needed a facility that had a roof on it and a concrete floor and would be big enough for the disposable company to come and bring their trucks and be able to handle a large amound of traffic that day," she said. Teaming up with Newton County Recycling coordinator Diane Gonczy and Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District Director Mindy Gleason, the group decided on the Newton County Highway Department as the location for the project. "We reached out to their superintendent, Sharon Domonkos, and she was all about it. "
During the March 6 Newton County Commissioners meeting, Gonczy addressed the commissioners about the project.
"We met with Nathan from the State Chemists office at Purdue," said Gonczy. "He said that the county highway garage wash bay is acceptable. There is a drain there that they will cover up to make sure that nothing gets down in that drain. They bring the entire team that day so that everything is properly disposed of and they bring all of the manpower. They will only possibly need the forklift but they have somebody that is trained to run that."
District 1 Commissioner Kyle Conrad then asked what items were accepted during the event, to which Gonczy replied "suspended, canceled, banned, unusable, opened, unopened or just unwanted pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides, etcetera."