The Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District is teaming up with the Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District, Newton County Recycling, the Newton County Highway Department, and the office of the Indiana State Chemist to host a "Clean Sweep" program in Newton County.

The program was designed as an opportunity for area landowners, farmers, and the general public or businesses to bring in and safely dispose of their old and expired pesticides.

