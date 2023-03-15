chambers

Newton County Emergency Management Director Ray Chambers will be retiring from the position in April after 42 years of service.

 Photo contributed

After 42 years of serving Newton County in emergency services, Emergency Management Director Ray Chambers is getting set for retirement.

Chambers began his career with the county working with the ambulance service back in 1981. Back then, the sheriff's department used to run the ambulance side of things before creating their own EMS system. When that happened, Chambers was hired to fill in those positions. "Working there, I was able to work a lot with different fire departments and police departments as well as neighboring counties and that kind of stuff," Chambers said. "It always gave us a chance to interact with each other and help each other out."