Holly Whalen

RENSSELAER — An overwhelming need to check off an item on her bucket list landed a Plainfield, Illinois, woman in jail on May 12.

According to the Rensselaer Police Department, Holly Whalen, 48, of Plainfield, was charged with institutional criminal mischief, a Level 6 felony, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, after she was found driving her car in circles in a farm field in Rensselaer.

