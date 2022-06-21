Kentland Alpha Associates conducted a special dedication program June 18 for Dr. Kay Boyd’s 50th service year to Tri Kappa and Pam Heyde’s 40th service year.
Dr. Kay began her Tri Kappa years in the Greenfield chapter as her mother’s legacy in 1969, according to information provided. Through the years she was a member in the Fowler Omicron chapter, Kentland Epsilon Iota chapter, Province VII officer and currently Kentland Alpha Associates chapter. The Kentland Town Council decree given to her as DR. KAY BOYD DAY was designated June 16 for the day she first initiated.
Pam began her 40 years service in Kentland Epsilon Iota chapter and currently Kentland Alpha Associates, serving as current vice president. She has served throughout the years as every chapter officer and committee. She’s nominated as the Easter Egg Queen.