Bison Vet Day may be the one of the most important days at Kankakee Sands each year. Certainly, it is by far one of the most emotional – for humans and for bison. Inside each Bison Vet Day are profound emotions of anxiety, aw, exhilaration and relief.

Months of work have gone into the preparation for this one day: building of new corral pens and observation towers, meetings with TNC Bison Managers from across the United States, conversations with the InterTribal Buffalo Council (ITBC), coordination with veterinarians from the Indianapolis Zoo, our Bison Manager Olivia Schouten poring for hours over spreadsheets and genetic data, and mentally, emotionally and physically preparing to work with the 111 bison of our Kankakee Sand bison herd.

More from this section

The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands is an 8,400-acre prairie and savanna habitat in Northwest Indiana, open every day of the year for public enjoyment. For more information about Kankakee Sands, visit www.nature.org/KankakeeSands or call the office at 219-285-2184.

Trending Food Videos