INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier military members are set to receive much-needed tax relief thanks to a new law co-authored by State Rep. Michael Aylesworth (R-Hebron).
Currently, active-duty service members are eligible for a $5,000 deduction from the state individual income tax. Under the new law recently signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, active-duty military members will receive a complete income tax exemption beginning in January regardless of their deployment status.
Aylesworth said National Guard and reserve members already receive a $5,000 deduction, and a full income tax exemption when mobilized or on duty.
“Our military personnel put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms and way of life, and they deserve our support,” Aylesworth said. “This tax relief is a small way to show our appreciation.”
According to Aylesworth, other states, including Michigan and Kentucky, offer a full income tax exemption to all service members.
“We want to encourage more service members and their families to live in our state after leaving the military,” Aylesworth said. “Their talents and skills are in high demand and could go a long way in strengthening our workforce.”
Aylesworth represents House District 11, which includes portions of Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties.