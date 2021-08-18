NEWTON COUNTY — A simple traffic stop in Newton County led to the arrest of a Lafayette woman on drug charges on Tuesday morning, Aug. 17.
According to the Indiana State Police, trooper William Carlson was patrolling U.S. 41 and State Road 114 in Newton County at around 10:15 a.m. when he observed a blue Hyundai Sonata driving at a speed much lower than the posted speed limit.
The car then came to an abrupt stop where traffic controls did not require traffic to stop at the intersection of U.S. 41 and State Road 14. Once Carlson initiated a traffic stop and investigated, he noticed possible drug use within the vehicle.
It was discovered that the driver, identified as Aeisha Chapman, 46, of Lafayette, had drugs in her car, including 27.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 5 grams of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Chapman was arrested and charged with possession of meth, a Level 4 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
She was transported to the Newton County Jail Tuesday morning.
All persons are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law. All charges mentioned are merely accusations and actual charges will be determined by the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office.