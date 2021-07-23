LAKE TOWNSHIP — The Lake Township Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Back-to-School Bash in the park at Lake Village on Friday, Aug. 6.
A fireworks show will be the highlight at the park, which is located at 9728 North, 300 West.
A concession stand provided by the North Newton Pop Warner opens at 6 p.m., with the Lake Village Elementary PTO selling cotton candy and popcorn and patriotic glow necklaces will also begin at 6 p.m.
The event will also feature kids games and drawings for Back-to-School baskets for kindergarten through 12-grade students. One basket will be presented to each grade.
The Amateur Radio Association of Newton County will be holding a bingo inside the Community Center with doors to open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 5:30 p.m. Must be 18 years or older.
Phil King will provide music from 6 p.m. until the fireworks show at dusk.