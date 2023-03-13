An Attica man was arrested by Attica Police March 8 after local police were contacted by investigators from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office.
According to police reports, the Floyd County Sheriff’s officials advised they had announced a Silver Alert for a runaway juvenile female and they believed the juvenile to be in Attica with an adult male, Terry Ross.
Officers made contact with the juvenile’s father, who was traveling to Attica to retrieve the juvenile. Officers located Ross walking on Council Street near the intersection of Washington Street and took Ross into custody without incident.
Officers gained information that the juvenile female was staying in a shed behind a residence in Attica and responded to that area, locating the juvenile. Officers transported the juvenile female to the Attica Police Department where she was reunited with her father.
Ross was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor under the age of 16.
This incident involved significant law enforcement response to the scene on Council Street. According to the police reports, Attica Police have been made aware of claims that a SWAT team responded to the area. “The Attica Police Department does not have a SWAT team, and none were requested to the scene. This incident was handled by patrol officers of the Attica Police Department,” reads the release.
Attica Police were assisted by Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and Fountain County Sheriff’s Office.
According to information provided, no further information will be released at this time. The charges listed in the release are considered preliminary and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law..