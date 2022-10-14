GOODLAND — Dr. Terry Harman will assist the Goodland First Baptist Church in celebrating its 155th Anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2:30 p.m.
Since 1867 the First Baptist Church of Goodland has been” “fighting the good fight of faith” (I Timothy 6:12).
“Armed and dangerous” is a phrase we think of as being associated with criminals. But do you realize the Bible says, “the gates of hell shall not prevail” against the church. You are armed with the gospel and you are dangerous to the devil.
Dr. Harmon will present two full sets of ROMAN LEGION ARMOR to illustrate Paul’s message from Ephesians 6:10-20.
The two coats of armor will be on display at 9 a.m. Sunday morning at the Goodland Baptist Church at 117 E. Union St. in Goodland.
The two types of armor shown are reenactment quality and were used in the upcoming movie directed by Bruce Marchiano, “The Great I Am.” Terry was the actor portraying “Nephram,” a Jewish leader plotting against Jesus.