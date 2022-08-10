Former Iroquois County, Illinois, resident Sean Deneau now lives in Danville, but enjoys cycling in many parts of the Illiana area.
He recently was with a group of friends who took part in the Newton County cycling event.
“I’ve participated in this event since the very first one. I think that was back in 2018,” he said. “I like this event for a few different reasons. First, it’s scenic. We ride through parts of Willow Slough and past Kankakee Sands. The event is well thought out and there are several staff out on the route for guidance, water or to offer assistance.
“This year, they altered the route to include going through downtown Morocco. For me, that was fun because it went right in front of my brother’s home. He got to watch from the comfort of his front porch!
“This event is perfect of beginner cyclists as well as seasoned pros. Its fun, fast and not too difficult of terrain. Some advice I can give to anyone just starting out is to have fun. Don’t take yourself too serious and enjoy the outdoors. You don’t have to go fast and you don’t have to go extreme distances to get the health benefits of cycling. Oh, and most important ... ALWAYS ALWAYS wear a helmet.”
