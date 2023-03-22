A new internship program has made its way to Newton County. The Newton County Student Conservation Internship program is a collaboration between the county, the Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District, Newton County Economic Development, the Jasper-Newton Foundation, the Nature Conservancy, and the Department of Natural Resources.
“A lot of players are at the table,” said Newton County SWCD Executive Director Bri Styck.
The program, which will allow next year’s junior and senior Newton County students an opportunity to learn about different careers in the conservation field, is a first for Newton County.
“We really want to give Newton County students an opportunity to learn about all the different careers in conservation and give them those usable skills, not just for conservation work but for workforce development in general,” said Styck. Styck hopes the program will pique the interest of students who may be intrigued by the idea of conservation work but may not realize how many career choices are available in the field just in their area alone.
“I think, a lot of times, students think of conservation careers as being a conservation officer, and they start down that track and really have no idea just how many jobs both in the public and in the private sector there could be,” she said. “Between working with soil and water across the country, or the Nature Conservancy which is a worldwide organization, or the many different divisions of the DNR, the NRCS, the USDA, you know, it goes on and on. So, it’s super wide-ranging and we want to give students that insight into a couple of different career paths they could consider.”
The program is not solely for those who are college bound either. Styck mentioned a wide range of labor positions that play a large role in conservation and if students are interested in that line of work the program has something to offer them as well.
The focus of the internship program is to get students acclimated to their environment and provide them with a connection to all of the conservation work in their county.
“We really want to build an appreciation for Newton County and make people proud to work and live here,” she said. “We really want these kids to feel that sense of home and appreciation for where they grew up and knowing just how unique their community is and realizing all the hard work that goes into building their community.”
Some of the options available to students who are accepted into the program are Conservation Agriculture, Wildlife Management, Habitat Restoration and Eco-Journalism.
“Depending on the student’s availability and what their extracurricular and class schedule looks like, we’ll be starting most students in May or early June,” Styck explained. “They’ll have up to 300 hours where they can work and earn $12 an hour. During that time, they’ll work at all of our organizations. Soil and water will have one home base intern, the same with the Nature Conservancy as well as the two DNR offices. The students will kind of rotate around so they can get a well-rounded experience of what we all do and what a typical day in the life looks like.”
The program was funded in conjunction with Newton County Economic Development, as well as the Jasper-Newton Foundation.
“I really want to thank them for supporting us and providing the funds for us so students can get paid,” said Styck. “I’d also like to thank the County Commissioners and Auditor as well. This is the first time we’ve ever really worked together on something like this so it’s really a show of support on their end since they’re running the payroll for us that’s something they haven’t done before for soil and water so that’s been huge.”