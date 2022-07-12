LAKE VILLAGE — The Amateur Radio Association of Newton County Indiana Inc. (ARANCI), which has members throughout northwest Indiana and northeast Illinois, presented Lake Township Trustee Nikki Hanger with a check for over $4,000 Monday night. The group, which meets at the Lake Township Community Center, raised money through Bingo to give back to the communities it serves. They also presented a check to the Christ Presbyterian Church in Winfield where they also host Bingo.
“We’re giving back,” said Mike Swiader, president of ARANCI.
ARANCI is a service organization that is involved in emergency communications in northwest Indiana, with 60 members, all volunteers. The members are involved in amateur radio communications who must pass an FCC examination to communicate through the radios.
Members receive training in storm spotting and SKYWARN, a volunteer program of trained severe weather spotters that relay weather information about their local communities as it happens to the National Weather Service.
The group is also involved with the Northwest Indiana K9 Search and Rescue/Recovery team. They provide communications and record GPS coordinates of significant indicators during search and rescue operations and plot the points on Google maps.
ARANCI is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Through their Bingo fund raising, they are able to give back to their communities through donations and the purchase of repeaters, which help them connect more widely with radio towers across the area, nation and the world.
They will have a booth at the Jasper County Fair, July 23 -30, and will be selling raffle tickets in advance of their annual car show, which will be held on Sept. 24 in Lake Village. The top prize is a cash award of $1,000.