Amateur Radio Association of Newton County Indiana Inc., Lake Village, will conduct a field day event June 25-26.
The field day is an event where all clubs may participate as a contact contest, or an opportunity for practice for all hams to make contacts all over the world.
The ARANCI participation site will be the Lake Township Community Center (old firehouse) in Lake Village. It will be from noon June 25 until noon June 26.
ARANCI is a service organization that is involved with emergency communications in Northwest Indiana. Currently them are 60 members, all volunteers, interested in amateur radio communications. Anyone wishing to use amateur radio must pass a Federal Communications Commission examination to communicate on these radios.
ARNACI is affiliated with the American Radio Relay League, Inc. (ARRL) which is the national organization.
The communication is done, depending on what radio frequency is used, anywhere from locally to all over the world, including the International Space Station.
How does the organization serve? The members receive training in storm spotting and
SKYWARN,. which is a volunteer program with a group of trained severe weather spotters (between 350,00-400,000) that relay severe weather information about their local communities as it happens to the National Weather Service (NWS). The group "chases” the storms, from a safe location, and reports the direction, size, and intensity to a "net” control, who then shares the information with the NWS .
ARANCI also is involved with the Northwest Indiana K9 Search and Rescue/Recovery team. The group provides communications and record GPS coordinates of significant indicators during search and rescue and plot the points on Google maps.
Other activities include assisting the county parks in providing spotters/communications during various sporting events such as 5/10 K's, bicycling, and triathlons.