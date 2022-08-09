INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 8, 2022 – The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced appointees who will serve on the Indiana USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) state committee.

Members of the FSA state committee are appointed by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and are responsible for the oversight of farm programs and county committee operations, resolving program delivery appeals from the agriculture community, maintaining cooperative relations with industry stakeholders, keeping producers informed about FSA programs and operating in a manner consistent with USDA equal opportunity and civil rights policies.

Trending Food Videos