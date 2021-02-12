KENTLAND, Ind. — Last year the South Newton FFA Chapter switched up its annual Agriculture Community Donation Breakfast and moved it to a Saturday morning. The move paid immediate dividends as the chapter served around 200 meals and become its largest fundraising event.
“We revamped the breakfast last year and having it on a weekend led to bigger numbers and more money raised than before,” said South Newton FFA Chapter President Alex Kindig. “We are grateful for the donations received already that will be used for the purchase of the food.”
This year, because of COVID-19, the chapter has to switch it up again. The donation breakfast will again take place on a Saturday morning, Feb. 27 from 7 to 10:30 a.m., but will be a drive-through event and COVID friendly.
“Last year FFA members had the opportunity to speak to community members and that is something that we will lose out on this year, but it is still an important fundraiser for our chapter,” said chapter vice-president Delaney Smith.
Money raised from the community breakfast will go toward chapter contributions to the State FFA, chapter functions, senior scholarships, Sumer trips, awards and recognition, and the Newton County Fair.
Community members are asked to enter the parking lot in the back of the high school and follow the cones through the agriculture department. The event is a free-will donation.