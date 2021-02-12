KENTLAND, Ind. — A special food drive which was the brainchild of the South Newton FFA Chapter and its officers, collected and distributed 1,500 food items to the Covenant Federated Church Food Pantry, which is located at 612 North Sixth Street Kentland, Indiana.
South Newton FFA members took 52 bins and put one in each classroom of all three schools (South Newton High School, SN Middle School, and SN Elementary).
The collection lasted a little more than two weeks and the response was amazing.
“The elementary classes always do such a great job in drives like this,” said SN Student Advisor Kayla Florian. “It is so good to see their enthusiasm for community service projects. The collection went so well, that we ran out of boxes and were able to fill a huge trailer with food donations.”
The FFA Chapter was approached by Farm Credit Mid-American from Rensselaer, Indiana, and was given $725 to sponsor a community service project, and the food drive was the result.
“There is definitely a need for that, especially with families suffering due to COVID,” said chapter president Alex Kindig. “I am glad we were able to fulfill that need.”
“Food pantries receive a lot of support around Christmas time, but are often overlooked after that,” added chapter vice-president Delaney Smith. “We knew donations were needed, especially during peak wintertime.”
To help promote the food drive, the FFA Chapter passed out flyers and there were prizes given out to one classroom from each school that collected the most food items. The prizes were Monical’s Pizza certificates for each student in the winning classes.