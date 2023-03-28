WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — At its latest meeting, the Indiana Sheep and Wool Market Development Council (IN S&W) approved several projects to fund during the spring and summer seasons. The council is also asking for nominations of individuals for board positions in districts two, five and eight.

In compliance with IN S&W’s regulation to hold elections for three council members each year on a rolling basis, the organization is also looking for representatives from the following districts:

