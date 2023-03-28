Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University’s College of Agriculture has been recognized as the No. 3 college of agriculture in North America and No. 5 in the world in the 2023 QS World University Rankings, according to information from Purdue

Inaugurated in 2004, QS World Rankings are one of the world’s most frequented and respected sources of comparative data about universities. In 2022, Purdue Agriculture was identified as No. 4 in North America, and No. 8 in the world.