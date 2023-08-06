Faculty members in Purdue University’s Department of Animal Sciences have received $1.4 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture for research on safeguarding animal welfare. Both projects pertain to poultry production, a major contributor to the U.S. and Indiana economies.

Marisa Erasmus, associate professor of animal sciences, received a four-year, $793,000 grant to devise methods for improving laying-hen welfare against a parasite called the northern fowl mite. Gregory Fraley, the Terry and Sandra Tucker Endowed Chair of Poultry Science, has received a four-year, $647,000 grant to investigate how to improve poultry welfare through a better understanding of the visual system in ducks. Their grants are among 13 awards totaling $7.5 million allocated to 11 universities and the USDA Agricultural Research Service.

