MOROCCO – The Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (IASWCD) honored local farmer, Robert (Bob) Ormiston, as a recipient of the 2022 River Friendly Farmer Award. Nominated by the Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District, Ormiston, is one of 48 Indiana farmers who received this statewide award this year during the Indiana State Fair.
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch addressed the recipients and their families at the event recognizing them for their implementation of conservation practices, like no-till and cover crops. Randy Kron, president of Indiana Farm Bureau, offered thanks and appreciation to these farmers and landowners who go the extra mile in protecting Indiana’s natural resources.