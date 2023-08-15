America’s Farmers Grow Communities, a Bayer Fund program, partners with farmers to provide grants to local nonprofit to help their communities.
Through the program, farmers enroll for the change to direct a $ 5,000 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization of their choice.
The America’s Farmers programs have given nearly $ 65 million to rural America since 2010.
Local Farmers Rob & Rhonda Churchill recently directed a $ 5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities grant to the Little Help Food Pantry, the Lake Village Presbyterian Church in Lake Village, Indiana. The Little Help Food Pantry will use these funds to provide essential non-perishable food, personal care items and meat to those patron families within our community who are in need.
“We want to Thank the Churchill Family for choosing the Little Help Food Pantry as their designee for this important donation. This is a HUGE investment into our local community. The Little Help Food Pantry is a non-for-profit agency and rely on donations, grants and financial gifts to be able to serve those who are in need of a “little help” with food in our local community. Currently the food pantry is open every Tuesday from 10am – 12pm and we serve close to 80+ patron families each month. We rely on faith that financial funding will come. The timing was perfect to receive this grant, as the Little Help Food Pantry financial account was very, very low. We are most Thankful to the Churchill family for selecting the Little Help Food Pantry as the recipient of the Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow $ 5,000 Grant!” Said, Lorrie Laffoon, Deacon Moderator / Coordinator of the Little Help Food Pantry.
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded nearly $ 65 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers are leaders in their communities, which is why America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the worthiest causes.
Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Last August, farmers entered for the chance to direct a $ 5,000 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmer, Rob Churchill, has been entering this contest for the past 13 years. This year he was chosen! Rob shared; he spent several days contemplating who should receive this important donation before deciding on the Little Help Food Pantry. Farmers have directed donations to food pantries / banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.
“The Lake Village Community is blessed to have farmers, Rob & Rhonda Churchill who want to help, support and serve in their community! We are most thankful for this very generous donation! It will bless many families with the gift of food for several months.” said, Lorrie Laffoon.
“Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local eligible nonprofit organizations that are able to provide their residents with solutions that leave a lasting impact,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.
To Learn more about how America’s Farmers are making an impact, visit www.America’sFarmers.com.