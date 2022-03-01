LOGANSPORT, Ind. — The school lunch menu used to be a guarantee. If it said there would be chicken, mashed potatoes and apple slices, then there would be chicken, mashed potatoes and apple slices.
But nothing is certain in the COVID-19 era, and school lunches are the latest casualty.
The story is the same in every Cass County school cafeteria: higher costs, item scarcity and staff shortages have made preparing school meals as unpredictable as a Las Vegas roulette table.
Lisa Adams, food service director at the Lewis Cass School Corporation, recalled placing an order for $1,200 worth of food from her food vendor and only receiving $58 worth of the order.
“It has been very challenging because of the supply chain issues,” said Shanna Flora, food service director at Pioneer School Corporation. “It’s not only been hard to find food but operating supplies as well. Many of the manufacturers that we get our food from are experiencing staffing issues that have caused the disruption of the products we need. Normally when we do an order, it takes us an hour to do. But now with searching for substitutions for items that are out, it takes three or four hours to complete an order. And the substitutions that we do find are usually at a higher cost, and that impacts our food costs negatively.”
It’s all over the board, she said — everything from pizza, chicken, hamburgers, cereals, even paper supplies.
“This has been the worst year for shortages,” said Caston School Corporation food service director Alysha Marrs. “I didn’t experience anything in terms of shortages when COVID first hit. Last year, I maybe had a little here and there. But I have never experienced what I am experiencing this year.”
The food shortages mean the schools have to make adjustments to their menus on the fly. If a chicken meal is planned, but there isn’t enough chicken, they may add in chicken strips or chicken nuggets to make sure all the students get a meal centered around chicken.
Younger students are always the first to call out the unintentional false advertising.
At Pioneer, Flora has taken to being less specific when it comes to menu items. Instead of saying “deep-dish pizza” she will just say “pizza.”
Staff members will comb local stores to find supplies. From Gordon’s Food Mart in Kokomo to Sam’s Club, they grab items when they see them. But there is a big difference in pricing when putting together a menu piecemeal.
“When you don’t have your normal chicken patties that run $25 for 108 patties, and then you have to order a case that is $65 and only has 40 patties in it, that’s huge,” said Marrs. “Even though we are getting reimbursed — the government has the allowance for free breakfast and free lunch — you have to find substitutes, and those cost more because they weren’t bid on.”
There are other difficulties as well. A change in menu can be especially frustrating for a student with food allergies who either brings their own lunch or depends on a specially prepared meal from the school.
And while well-intentioned, UDSA school lunch guidelines issued during the Obama administration have played a role in the difficulties. Substitutes for missing food items must fit into one of the recommended “slots” in the school lunch that fills a nutritional requirement without adding sodium and fat. For example, USDA substitution guidelines say string cheese can be switched out with sunflower seeds, said Joshua Skinner, director of nutritional services at the Logansport Community School Corporation.
“The kids are important to us and sometimes that is their only meal, so we try to come through with what we have,” Adams said. “We want them to be happy and we want them to like what they are eating. They need that for their education.”
Marrs foresaw the coming challenges while prepping for the school year and reached out to parents, the school board and school employees working outside of the cafeteria to warn of the difficulties.
“I had a lot of support from parents and staff and everyone in the community,” she said.
Skinner credited his staff at Logansport for helping things go well during a difficult period.
“I don’t want to say we’re not having as much trouble (as the other schools),” he said. “The staff we have here does an amazing job with what they have. We have seven schools, and all the staff has really stepped up on this.”
Logansport serves approximately 3,000 lunches a day. At Caston, it’s nearly 700 lunches a day. Pioneer serves 765 students, and Lewis Cass, 1,000.
Things are difficult, but everyone is trying their best given the circumstances.
“My staff is trying hard,” Adams said. “They are trying to do what is best for the kids. We are trying to get good products to them. But when your hands are tied, your hands are tied.”
Still, despite all the difficulties, Marrs found that, sometimes, all it takes is a cookie to keep her young customers happy.