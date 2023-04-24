(Chicago, IL – April 19, 2023) Food Animal Concerns Trust (FACT), a national nonprofit organization that works to ensure that all food-producing animals are raised in a humane and healthy manner, awarded a Fund-a-Farmer Grant to Midwest Prime Farms. The farm is located in Ambia, Indiana and is owned by Troy and Heather Leak, according to information from the organization.
This grant from FACT is designed to expand humane farming and increase pasture-based livestock production. Midwest Prime Farms will use its award to improve and expand their pastured poultry operation. They will purchase portable electric net fencing to protect their broiler chickens and turkeys from predators, as well as add watering and feed systems to ensure that the birds have easy access to clean food.
“With this grant we will be able to expand and make our pastured poultry operation more efficient. We are very thankful to FACT for the opportunity,” stated farmer Heather Leak.
This year FACT awarded 87 grants totaling more than $253,000 to farmers and ranchers across 34 states and the District of Columbia. Since 2012, FACT has cumulatively awarded 608 grants totaling over $1,110,000 to farmers across 44 states, directly benefiting an estimated 978,600 animals.
A recent 2023 survey of past grant recipients found that the grants have produced a wide range of long-term benefits. Overall, 99 percent of farmers reported that their FACT-funded projects improved animal welfare, 91 percent experienced a positive environmental impact, and 90 percent found that the grant improved their farm’s financial viability by decreasing expenses, increasing customers and visibility, and ultimately improving net profits.
As a result of this grant to Midwest Prime Farms, residents of northwestern Indiana and the surrounding community will have greater access to healthy, humanely-raised food options for their families. For more information on humane products, visit FACT’s website and Midwest Prime Farms’ website.
In addition to awarding grants, FACT also offers mentorship, webinars, scholarships and other training opportunities as part of our suite of services to support livestock and poultry producers. If you have questions about Midwest Prime Farms’ Fund-a-Farmer Grant award, please contact Larissa McKenna at (773) 525-4952 orlmckenna@foodanimalconcerns.org.