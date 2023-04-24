(Chicago, IL – April 19, 2023) Food Animal Concerns Trust (FACT), a national nonprofit organization that works to ensure that all food-producing animals are raised in a humane and healthy manner, awarded a Fund-a-Farmer Grant to Midwest Prime Farms. The farm is located in Ambia, Indiana and is owned by Troy and Heather Leak, according to information from the organization.

This grant from FACT is designed to expand humane farming and increase pasture-based livestock production. Midwest Prime Farms will use its award to improve and expand their pastured poultry operation. They will purchase portable electric net fencing to protect their broiler chickens and turkeys from predators, as well as add watering and feed systems to ensure that the birds have easy access to clean food.

Tags