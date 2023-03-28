Pork

The Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research is funding Purdue University research on air quality related to pork production in partnership with the National Pork Board. (Purdue University photo)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University team led by Jiqin (JQ) Ni has received a $500,000 grant from the Foundation for Food & Agriculture Research to document air-quality issues surrounding pork production in partnership with the National Pork Board.

Particulate matter (PM) at high concentrations can affect the health of both workers and animals, as well as people living and working in neighboring areas. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency classifies PM measuring less than 2.5 and 10 microns (much smaller than the width of a human hair) as the most hazardous. Although the problem is well known, the exact concentrations of such particulate matter within and outside of the swine barns at different times is poorly understood, said Ni, a professor of Agricultural and Biological Engineering.