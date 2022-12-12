[LAFAYETTE, IN] – Area IV Agency on Aging and Community Action Programs, Inc. recently released its annual report for the 2021 program year. This comprehensive review of the successes, outcomes, and Agency plans is provided to its board of directors, stakeholders, community partners, and the public. The annual report is available on the Area IV Agency website www.areaivagency.org/annual-report/, Facebook, and Instagram, according to information from the agency.
In 2021, Area IV Agency served 26,749 individuals and 17,297 households, which is a 20% increase from 2020. The Agency developed strategies related to our region’s Community Needs Assessment. One identified community need is access to adult basic education, and Area IV Agency provided funding to the Lafayette Adult Resource Academy (LARA) for scholarships and technology to individuals pursuing their General Education Development (GED). A second community need identified is affordable housing. Area IV Agency’s companion organization, Area IV Development, is actively working to increase the number of affordable housing units in the counties of Carroll, Clinton, Tippecanoe and White. H38 East Apartments in Lafayette (workforce housing) and Otterbein Commons (generational housing) were completed in early 2020. Currently research is taking place to add additional affordable senior housing in Lafayette and generational housing in White County. The third identified need is affordable childcare. Area IV Agency operates Park Place Learning Center in Monticello and has funded two micro businesses loans for childcare, one in Carroll County and one in Tippecanoe County, which is minority owned.