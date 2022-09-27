North Newton Schools have been in session for a month now and have several successes to boast about already. Students are happy and excited to learn. First rounds of testing have already been administered and results are shaping instruction going forward.
Lincoln Elementary is also planning a fall festival through the parent-teacher organization which will engage and involve students and the community. At the junior-senior high, Principal Coffing reported that the technology department is growing, resulting in many new opportunities for students. One such opportunity is the implementation of The Jobs for American Graduates (JAG) program. This program is designed to help students transition into careers after high school. Through it, students learn important job skills, like resume building, and receive professional training needed for successful entry into the work force.