December and January are ‘a visiting time’ – a time to escape the chill of winter and explore new spaces in far-away places, or to travel to see friends and family in old familiar haunts and catch up on the year that was. It’s also a visiting time for sparrows, and my grandfather always told me that a visit from a sparrow is good luck!

Many of our Indiana summertime sparrows – the Henslow’s sparrow, grassland sparrow, and chipping sparrow — have recently migrated south for the winter. But another sparrow has just arrived – the American tree sparrow (Spizelloides arborea) — and it is here to stay for the next several months.

The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands is an 8,400-acre prairie and savanna habitat in Northwest Indiana, open every day of the year for public enjoyment. For more information about Kankakee Sands, visit www.nature.org/KankakeeSands or call the office at 219-285-2184.

Tags

Trending Food Videos