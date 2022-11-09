Out of 10,137 registered Newton County voters, 4,082 turned out to vote on Nov. 8 for the 2022 General Election.
Newton County Circuit and Superior Court's Clerk, Jessica Firkins, said she was happy with the turnout.
"I thought on a non-Presidential year we had an excellent turn out," she said. "40% is great. Our poll workers did an excellent job keeping the polls running and my staff was amazing. So, all in all I thought it was a great election”.
Here are the results:
U.S. Senator:
Rep. Todd Young- 3,032 votes
Dem. Thomas McDermott Jr.- 837 votes
Lib. James Sceniak- 113 votes
Secretary of State:
Rep. Diego Morales- 2,946 votes
Dem. Destiny Wells- 825 votes
Lib. Jeffrey Maurer- 174 votes
Auditor of State:
Rep. Tera Klutz- 3,053 votes
Dem. Zenai Brooks- 752 votes
Lib. John Andrew Schick- 161 votes
Treasurer of State:
Rep. Daniel Elliott- 3,104 votes
Dem. Jessica McClellan-860 votes
United States Representative District 4:
Rep. Jim Baird- 3,161 votes
Dem. Roger D. Day- 814 votes
State Senator District 6:
Rep. Rick Niemeyer- 3,383 votes
State Representative District 11:
Rep. Michael J. Aylesworth- 2,599 votes
State Representative District 13:
Rep. Sharon Negele- 716 votes
Prosecuting Attorney:
Rep. Jeffrey D. Drinski- 3,376 votes
County Auditor:
Tami (Jackson) James- 3,331 votes
County Recorder:
Rep. Janice M Wilson-3,438 votes
County Sheriff:
Rep. Shannon L Cothran- 3,509 votes
County Assessor:
Rep. Kristen L Hoskins- 3,361 votes
County Commissioner District 2:
Rep. Abbey H Rossiter- 3,329 votes
County Council Member District 1:
Rep. Thomas B VanVleet- 735 votes
County Council Member District 2:
Rep. Scott Carlson- 767 votes
County Council Member District 3:
Rep. Michael S Mark- 827 votes
County Council Member District 4:
Rep. David A Atkinson- 1,041 votes
Beaver Township Trustee:
Rep. Mindy (Mathis) Jeglum-361 votes
Colfax Township Trustee:
Rep. Kathy Haas- 41 votes
Grant Township Trustee:
Rep. Dillon Hall- 224 votes
Iroquois Township Trustee:
Rep. Jane Ann Risley- 277 votes
Jackson Township Trustee:
Rep. June Miller- 135 votes
Jefferson Township Trustee:
Rep. Jacob H Shufflebarger- 530 votes
Lake Township Trustee:
Rep. Nikki K Hanger- 676 votes
Lincoln Township Trustee:
Rep. Steve Holder II- 1,041 votes
McClellan Township Trustee:
Rep. Mary Jarvis- 54 votes
Washington Township Trustee:
Kimberly Wright- 109 votes
Beaver Township Board Members:
Rep. Carol Carlson- 273 votes
Rep. Larry L Farwell- 225 votes
Rep. Sarah E Snell- 217 votes
Colfax Township Board Members:
Rep. Heidi Conley- 35 votes
Rep. Marcia J Corns- 33 votes
Rep. Patricia (Patti) Lindahl- 37 votes
Grant Township Board Members:
More from this section
Rep. Gregory Babcock- 166 votes
Rep. Richard Schuette- 150 votes
Rep. Jeffrey E Welsh- 171 votes
Iroquois Township Board Members:
Rep. Beth Kindell- 287
Jackson Township Board Members:
Rep. Pam Chamberlain- 96 votes
Rep. Doug DeYoung- 94 votes
Rep. Ronald E Summers- 90 votes
Jefferson Township Board Members:
Rep. TJ Firkins-394 votes
Rep. Greggory M Hamilton- 386 votes
Rep. Robert C Slavens- 351 votes
Lake Township Board Members:
Rep. Jerome Koutny-441 votes
Rep. Mickey J Read- 355 votes
Rep. Markie Sheehy- 522 votes
Dem. Dennis J Duncan- 206 votes
Lincoln Township Board Members:
Rep. Laura Chambers- 640 votes
Rep. Teresa A DeYoung- 678 votes
Rep Debra Rossiter- 563 votes
McClellan Township Board Members:
Rep. Connie S Davis- 35 votes
Rep. Joanie Mirth-30 votes
Rep. Judith Ann Styck- 32 votes
Washington Township Board Members:
Rep. Jerry M Farmer- 79 votes
Rep. Sarah J Osowski- 73 votes
Rep. Wesley R Taylor- 75 votes
Brook Town Clerk-Treasurer:
Ind. Kathy Babcock- 164 votes
Goodland Town Clerk-Treasurer:
Ind. Tina M Ward- 171 votes
Kentland Town Clerk-Treasurer:
Ind. Jessica Firkins-246 votes
Ind. Judy M King- 247 votes
Morocco Town Clerk-Treasurer:
Rep. Sherri L Rainford- 245 votes
Brook Town Council:
Ind. Rex L Chapman- 119 votes
Ind. Jeffery Scott Laffoon- 144 votes
Ind. Bradford M Wilson- 153 votes
Kentland Town Council District 1:
Ind. Dustin E Standish-170 votes
Ind. Chandler Weiss-Brinkman- 320 votes
Kentland Town Council District 2:
Ind. Mike Rowe- 394 votes
Kentland Town Council District 3:
Ind. Debby Shufflebarger- 414 votes
Morocco Town Council:
Rep. Jason Cornell- 150 votes
Rep. Bob Gonczy- 139 votes
Rep. Nicole J Kimbrell- 138 votes
Mount Ayr Town Council:
Ind. Jerry Durflinger- 20 votes
Ind. Howard Marshall- 17 votes
Ind. Teresa Zenor- 21 votes
North Newton School Board Colfax Township:
Non. John J Haas- 1,480 votes
North Newton School Board Jackson Township:
Non. Tyson L Bridgeman- 1,401 votes
North Newton School Board Lincoln Township:
Non. Nancy I Abel- 474 votes
Non. Melissa K Dyer- 698 votes
Non. Beverly J Hindes- 249 votes
Non. Daniel Brian Long- 424 votes
South Newton School Board District 1:
Non. Amanda Berenda- 982 votes
South Newton School Board District 4:
Non. Ryan L Kindig- 984 votes
Indiana Court of Appeals Fifth District:
Yes- 2,119 votes
No- 840 votes
Indiana Court of Appeals Third District:
Yes- 2,143 votes
No- 818 votes