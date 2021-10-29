NEWTON COUNTY — Professional BMX rider and X Games medalist Matt Wilhelm returned to South Newton Elementary School on Oct. 22 to deliver his presentation on anti-bullying.
His presentations are a combination of a prepared speech which focuses on choosing to be kind, persevering in one’s dreams, and being proud of one’s differences, as well as tricks that he performs on competition-grade BMX bicycles. These tricks range from simple wheelies to stunts that have won him championship titles.
Wilhelm first came to South Newton in 2019, at the request of school counselor Laura Zak, who expressed her satisfaction in having found a speaker to give students an interactive way to learn.
“Kids these days hear so much about bullying from everywhere that they think just when someone’s mean to them, that’s bullying,” she said. “By bringing in a real-life example, we wanted to make it relatable and easier to understand for them.”
Wilhelm has been travelling the country delivering his presentations to students across the nation since 2005, but his methods have shifted in the face of the pandemic. He has begun hosting digital performances for schools, delivering the same level of enthusiasm through the screen.
Outside of his presentation, Wilhelm remarked that he had not seen himself being able to perform as a long-term career.
“Back when I started, they didn’t have the X-Games, and BMX wasn’t in the Olympics. The most you could win was $400 in one competition,” he said. “After doing America’s Got Talent, I did big shows at Universal Studios and half-time shows for NBA games, but I did school shows in between. I realized this is where I’m meant to be.”
Wilhelm competed on America’s Got Talent in 2011, following his admission to the competition from his audition submitted through YouTube. His audition performance was so compelling to audiences that they voted him straight through to the Quarterfinals. “I was the definition of an ‘overnight success,’” he joked.
Having competed professionally as a BMX rider for over 20 years, Wilhelm has gathered an impressive number of accolades, ranging from a Guinness World Record earned in 2016, three X Games medals, and two world championship titles; however, his career did not start off on such a high note.
“I got last place my first year in the X-Games. I crashed four times,” he explained. “When I went home, I wanted to quit. This was my dream, and I got last place. Everything in me wanted to give up, but if there’s one thing we can never do, it’s give up. So I worked hard, and that next year, I went back to the X-Games. I went on to win 3 X-Games medals, 2 national titles, and I made Team USA this year, all because I didn’t give up.”
He encouraged the students to take courage in the idea that he could go from failing to becoming a national champion, stating his mantra of “follow your dreams and never give up.” Over his two presentations, which were delivered to kindergarten through second grades and third through fifth grades in separate groups, Wilhelm maintained this theme of perseverance in the face of discouragement.
During his presentation, Wilhelm delved into his experiences growing up in a Chicago suburb, being bullied for his appearance and his love of biking. He revealed to the students that he had broken eight bones over the course of his career, saying that the pain paled in comparison to that of being bullied.
“I was a skinny, dorky little kid on a bike. I was what they called an ‘easy target.’ I had something called asthma, and I was allergic to everything. I was allergic to grass, to milk, even to dogs,” he said, gaining the students’ sympathy. “What they did make fun of me for was something I didn’t have control over. It wasn’t my crooked nose or my skinny body. They thought my ears were too big. They nicknamed me ‘Ears,’ and that’s how it started.”
He told the students of a time when he was surrounded by bullies, being heckled and pushed around, when things began to escalate. The other children threatened to beat him up and steal his bicycle, beginning to shove him before another boy, who he called Glenn, spoke up in his defense.
He compared the arrival of Glenn to having a superhero come to his rescue, telling the students that that’s what this boy’s one act of kindness was for him. He shared that there had been many times that Glenn hadn’t been there and that he had been beaten up before, but that after Glenn stood up for him, he was not picked on again.
In closing this anecdote, he encouraged the students to stand up if they saw someone being bullied, sharing that seeing something and doing nothing is the same as encouraging the behavior.
“You’re telling the kids being mean: ‘Hey, I’m cool with this! This is totally okay! Keep doing what you’re doing!’ That’s why it’s so important to speak up,” he said. “In fact, I want you to think of your words like money.”
He demonstrated to the students the power their words could have by writing his childhood nickname on a poster in place of his signature. He told the students that no matter how much he scribbled over it or tried to cover the name, it would still be on the poster. He further elaborated on his point by crumpling the poster and tearing it in pieces, showing the students that it could never be undamaged, even if he taped it and straightened it out.
“Bullying is not when someone calls you a name one time. Bullying is when someone hurts you on purpose over and over again. When you tell them to stop, they keep on doing it,” he explained. “Sometimes they go, ‘Aw, come on, man, I was just kidding!’ When we call someone a name and say ‘just kidding,’ it’s the same thing. And you can see this poster, it isn’t worth that much anymore. All because of the words that we chose. So I want you to think of your words like money, because when you say something nice, you can make someone feel more valuable, like an autograph; but when you say something mean, your words can tear someone right apart.”
At the end of his presentation, he encouraged the students to consider the words they used before they spoke and to choose kindly. He told the students that they had the power to be a superhero, just like Glenn.
“The world needs more heroes,” he said. “This is your world, and it is your school.”