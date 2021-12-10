MT. AYR — The Mt. Ayr Town Board held their monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. to discuss budget, property maintenance, and snow removal procedures.
Clerk treasurer Karen Warne read the minutes of the previous meeting, detailing the public response to the projects committee’s Halloween party, as well as the repairs that were in progress on property purchased by the town. A motion was passed at that meeting for the purchase of a digital sign that was placed outside of the Mt. Ayr Community Center.
In a discussion about the town’s income and expense report for November, Karen shared that Jackson Township had made a donation toward the town park swing project. The project committee reported middling response to their visit with Santa event.
To prepare for the coming winter weather, the board discussed the pay rate for snow removal to combat rising gas prices. It was agreed that the hourly rate of pay would be increased by five dollars, bringing it to $35 per hour.
The board discussed the future of police patrols in Mt. Ayr to combat recent vehicle break-ins, but definite decisions have been put off for future meetings.
After much discussion, the monthly rate of pay for the clerk treasurer was increased by $400, bringing it to $1,200 monthly. The treasurer’s pay rate had not been raised previously since 2018.