DEMOTTE - Local artist Judy Janiczek-Crawford was granted the award for the 1st Place Figurative work in the 97th Annual Hoosier Salon Exhibition in Indianapolis.
Alongside the prestige of the acknowledgment of her skill, Crawford was awarded a prize of $1,500, which was granted to the exhibition by Tri Kappa and the Beryl Showers Holland Memorial Award.
Her piece, entitled “The Skylight,” is a 38” by 26” charcoal drawing with white highlights. It features a portrait of a woman in contemplation, showcasing Crawford’s skill in portraying emotion and the human form.
Crawford’s winning piece will be housed in the Indiana State Museum and displayed through October 24. It is available for purchase through the Hoosier Salon Gallery’s website.
A consistent theme in Crawford’s works is her focus on light sources, providing her subjects with a tangibility and weight that gives the pieces depth and emotion. She works largely with oil, charcoal, pastel, and pencil.
Crawford runs a studio and art gallery in DeMotte, where she sells her portraiture and still life art, taking commissions. She regularly sells her work through the Hoosier Salon, as well as the Art Barn in Valparaiso and the Prairie Arts Council gallery in Rensselaer.
The Hoosier Salon is a statewide nonprofit organization founded in 1925 with the intention of providing state artists with the platform to promote their work. As one of Indiana’s oldest visual arts groups, they maintain a legacy of connection with local artists and communities, honoring the traditions of the Hoosier Group and their founders.
Crawford is a signature member of the Hoosier Salon and the Indiana Artists’ Club, and she has previously participated in exhibitions at the Indiana State Museum and the Indiana Museum of Fine Art. She has also had work featured in the South Shore Arts Salon, the National Mid-Year Exhibit at the Butler Institute of American Art, and the Fort Wayne Biennial.
From October 4 through November 5, a portfolio of Crawford’s artwork will be featured in an exhibition at the Prairie Arts Council in a show entitled “Facets.” The opening reception for the show will be held on October 4 from 2-4 p.m.