Representatives of Zumwalt Acres, located in rural Sheldon, will present a short presentation on their program at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 26. The presentation will take place in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
According to their Facebook description, Zumwalt Acres is a regenerative agriculture initiative dedicated to restoring the soil, combating climate change, and growing nourishing food. Apprentices, in conjunction with the program, plant trees, grow organic vegetables, and produce biochar.
For more information on this group, visit their Facebook page (Zumwalt Acres: A Regenerative Agriculture Community) or their website: www.zumwaltacres.org.
The program will last about 40 minutes and will be followed by a question-and-answer period.