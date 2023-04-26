On April 25th and 26th, students at North and South Newton elementary schools in Newton County were treated to an educational program on the importance of forestry and environmental conservation. The program was delivered by the "Woods on Wheels" mobile exhibit, which is designed to engage students and educate them on topics such as sustainability, conservation, and the importance of protecting our natural resources.

The "Woods on Wheels" exhibit was created in collaboration with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana Hardwood Lumbermen’s Association, and Purdue Forestry and Natural Resources. The exhibit features interactive displays and video monitors that provide students with information on Indiana wildlife and forests. Forester Sarah High was also on hand to provide students with her expertise and answer any questions they may have had.

Tags