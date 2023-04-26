On April 25th and 26th, students at North and South Newton elementary schools in Newton County were treated to an educational program on the importance of forestry and environmental conservation. The program was delivered by the "Woods on Wheels" mobile exhibit, which is designed to engage students and educate them on topics such as sustainability, conservation, and the importance of protecting our natural resources.
The "Woods on Wheels" exhibit was created in collaboration with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Indiana Hardwood Lumbermen’s Association, and Purdue Forestry and Natural Resources. The exhibit features interactive displays and video monitors that provide students with information on Indiana wildlife and forests. Forester Sarah High was also on hand to provide students with her expertise and answer any questions they may have had.
The program for the students in Newton County was a joint effort between the DNR, the Newton County SWCD, Newton County Recycling, and Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District. According to Newton County SWCD Executive Director, Bri Styck, it is important to instill this information in students early so that they can be knowledgeable about these subjects as they get older.
Styck explained, "Typically we like to target fourth graders because they are at their peak developmental periods and can absorb a lot of information. We wanted to spread the message of forestry, stewardship, and recycling here in Newton County. We hand them out trees every year and usually, we go in the classroom and say a little something, but this year we wanted to make it a lot more hands-on and rewarding for them."
Mindy Gleason of Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District also emphasized the importance of educating children on environmental issues from a young age. "If we can start teaching them now about how important it is, then as they grow into adults and are making decisions about their household, they will know where to recycle, how to recycle, and can even help their parents at home who may not know some of these things."
Styck mentioned that the program was well-received by both students and teachers. "The kids are having a blast," she said. "We want to get the kids to care about these things now and take this message home with them."