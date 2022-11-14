The public and veterans alike were invited to South Newton School Corporation's annual Veterans Day program on Nov. 11.
The program was kicked off with a welcome speech by South Newton Elementary assistant principal, Doug Nelson.
Updated: November 14, 2022 @ 7:11 pm
The third graders of the school then performed a rendition of "Soldier this Song I Sing For You".
High school students David Burdick and Hayden Davidson then presented the colors, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by the high school volleyball team as well as a performance of the National Anthem by the high school band.
After high school student Austin Meyer gave a speech about sacrifices made, the middle school and high school choir then performed "Song for the Unsung Hero".
A flag demonstration was led by Brooklyn McPeters, Lindsay Lowe, Alyssa Standish, Tobias Schroll, and Efrain Pizano before the high school band performed "United Forces Service Medley". Brady Faussett, Layla Holloway, and Chloe McAfee then spoke a few "words to our veterans".
The elementary school choir performed the song "Tell a Veteran Thank You", followed by a speech from guest speaker David Gerts. "God Bless the USA" was then sung by Scott Deno.
The program was brought to a close with the retreat of the colors and "Taps" being played.
