After 31 years on the Newton County police force, Sheriff Thomas VanVleet is planning to hang up his uniform to begin his new venture into retirement after the first of the new year.
VanVleet has been a member of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office since 1991, where he began his career as a jail officer. That stint lasted until 1995 when he moved on to becoming a patrolman. From there, his career progressed naturally, moving up in the ranks to serve as Corporal, Sargeant, Lieutenant, Detective, Chief Deputy, and finally, Sheriff.
But, when it came to becoming the Sheriff, that wasn’t VanVleet’s original goal. However, over time he got more used to the idea.
“When I became the Chief Deputy I didn’t really have any plan to be Sheriff after that,” said VanVleet. “But as time progressed that feeling changed a little bit.”
VanVleet said that one of the more fulfilling aspects of the job was just trying to keep the area residents protected.
“Most people may say that they want to change the world, but I understood that what I was getting into was basically about keeping our little corner of the world as safe as possible. And, I knew I wasn’t going to be able to do that all by myself. Every little bit helped.”
One of the key players to help VanVleet during his time as Sheriff was Chief Deputy Shannon Cothran, who will take over as Newton County Sheriff on January 1, 2023.
VanVleet said, “I’ve always believed the Chief Deputy position is a very important position for the Sheriff’s office in that when it is time to change the guard, there will be someone that comes into the office that knows what they need to do.”
VanVleet also mentioned he feels that the residents of Newton County are in good hands when the new year comes and the title falls to Cothran.
“We’ve worked really well together,” he said. “He’s done a lot for the department and he’s done a lot in public awareness. He is going to be doing a great job and if there is anything that he needs when he takes over, I will be there to help him out. I thank him for all of his help over the past eight years.”
VanVleet went on to discuss a philosophy that has stuck with him over the course of his career, which has come to define a lot of his motives on the force.
“It’s always been my theory that if whatever you do helps even one person, it was worth it,” he said. “If programs like the D.A.R.E. program help only one kid keep out of trouble and make it into adulthood, it was worth it. The turnout has been a lot better than that, but that has just been my theory. We just want to try and help as many people as we can.”
When it comes to what he’ll be up to after retirement, VanVleet says it hasn’t really crossed his mind.
“I haven’t really thought about it much. I did run for the District 1 council seat, and I ran unopposed for that, so that is what I will be doing after the first of the year,” he said. “My ultimate goal is to make sure that emergency services continue to receive the funding that they need to do the job.