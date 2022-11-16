vanvleet

Sheriff Thomas VanVleet is set to retire at the end of this year. He has spent 31 years at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

After 31 years on the Newton County police force, Sheriff Thomas VanVleet is planning to hang up his uniform to begin his new venture into retirement after the first of the new year.

VanVleet has been a member of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office since 1991, where he began his career as a jail officer. That stint lasted until 1995 when he moved on to becoming a patrolman. From there, his career progressed naturally, moving up in the ranks to serve as Corporal, Sargeant, Lieutenant, Detective, Chief Deputy, and finally, Sheriff.

