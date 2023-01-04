The current reigning Newton County Fair Queen, Hannah Vanderwall, will be heading to Indianapolis this coming weekend to compete in the Indiana State Fair Queen Contest.
The Indiana State Fair Queen Contest will take place from Friday, Jan. 6 until Sunday, January 8. On the first night, contestants must prepare a one-minute speech about any topic of their choice. Saturday will be the preliminary portion of the contest, where all 82 contestants will take the stage and compete in three different categories. Sunday, the final day of the competition, will name the 16 finalists that will compete for the Miss Indiana State Fair Queen crown.
Hannah is the daughter of Jeremy and Mandy Vanderwall and is a 2021 South Newton High School graduate. She's currently a student at Purdue University and is studying Hospitality and Tourism Management, where she hopes will help her in her goal to become a wedding planner. But that's not all she hopes to accomplish in her career. Aside from attending school at Purdue, Hannah is also an EMT student in Benton County and is looking to one day become a career firefighter and paramedic.
When asked what piqued her interest in that line of work, Hannah said it falls in line with "the family business".
"My parents have grown up in that world," she said. "My dad is a 20-year firefighting veteran and my mom was in law enforcement so I just kind of grew up in it and it's a rite of passage and is the one thing I love the most."
With regard to the fair queen pageant, Hannah said she never considered it for herself until she was persuaded to enter.
"I always looked up to Miss Newton County but never thought about doing it myself until a friend asked me if I wanted to do it with her in 2018," Vanderwall said. "That's when I kind of just said "Why not?" and got started." Hannah said her first experience with the fair queen pageant started just for fun but evolved to something deeper than that. "I fell in love with it," she said. "I told myself I am just going to keep doing it until I got the crown."
Vanderwall has grown up around the fair life and remembers being at the fair for the entire week participating in 4-H which she was a member of for 10 years, showing pigs and both beef and dairy cattle. "I loved every aspect of it," she said. "So, being able to represent it was the best thing I could have ever asked for."
Hannah also has some words of advice for those who are interested in participating in the pageant in the future.
"To anyone that wants to get into the pageant, do it. It's worth it, Don't be scared. Just try it."