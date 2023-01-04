The current reigning Newton County Fair Queen, Hannah Vanderwall, will be heading to Indianapolis this coming weekend to compete in the Indiana State Fair Queen Contest.

The Indiana State Fair Queen Contest will take place from Friday, Jan. 6 until Sunday, January 8. On the first night, contestants must prepare a one-minute speech about any topic of their choice. Saturday will be the preliminary portion of the contest, where all 82 contestants will take the stage and compete in three different categories. Sunday, the final day of the competition, will name the 16 finalists that will compete for the Miss Indiana State Fair Queen crown.

Trending Food Videos