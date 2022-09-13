Narcan

Indiana will fund a nearly $1 million distribution of the opioid reversal agent naloxone, also known as Narcan, to ensure the medication reaches Hoosiers who are at-risk of overdose.

LAFAYETTE – Each year, nearly 2,000 Hoosiers die from opioid overdose. That’s why Valley Oaks Health is committed to providing accessible substance use treatment to the thousands of people they serve in central Indiana. Whether it’s offering treatment programs, educating community members about lifesaving resources like Naloxone, or expanding services in their nine-county footprint, Valley Oaks Health is renewing their commitment to battling addiction and saving lives this September in recognition of National Recovery Month.

In 2022, Valley Oaks Health will serve over 10,000 people in Benton, Carroll, Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White Counties. Their substance use treatment program uses a comprehensive approach to care for clients with addiction. Through outpatient therapy, individual and group therapy, case management, and medication-assisted treatment, everyone who walks through their doors receives the customized care they need to live in recovery.

