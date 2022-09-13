LAFAYETTE – Each year, nearly 2,000 Hoosiers die from opioid overdose. That’s why Valley Oaks Health is committed to providing accessible substance use treatment to the thousands of people they serve in central Indiana. Whether it’s offering treatment programs, educating community members about lifesaving resources like Naloxone, or expanding services in their nine-county footprint, Valley Oaks Health is renewing their commitment to battling addiction and saving lives this September in recognition of National Recovery Month.
In 2022, Valley Oaks Health will serve over 10,000 people in Benton, Carroll, Fountain, Jasper, Montgomery, Newton, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White Counties. Their substance use treatment program uses a comprehensive approach to care for clients with addiction. Through outpatient therapy, individual and group therapy, case management, and medication-assisted treatment, everyone who walks through their doors receives the customized care they need to live in recovery.
Valley Oaks Health also partners with other community organizations to train people on how to administer Naloxone, an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses. “Ensuring Naloxone is readily available saves lives. People who struggle with opioid use are moms, dads, brothers, sisters, husbands, and wives. They deserve every opportunity to enter into recovery that we can offer them because no one can recover from death,” shares Jason Padgett, an organizer for this year’s Carroll County event.
In May, Valley Oaks Health opened a new office in Tippecanoe County, expanding access to addiction-related programs like Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) program, Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH) program, Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCHBC), and outpatient addictions recovery programs. These programs are nothing new for Valley Oaks Health, which provides the same services along with many others at their current locations.
While there is still a long way to go in the fight against addiction, Valley Oaks Health is proud of these efforts and others that make an impact in their community. They hope that others will use National Recovery Month as an opportunity to learn more about substance use disorder and the ways they can help neighbors find treatment and live in recovery.
For those with a passion to help others, there are also numerous employment opportunities at Valley Oaks Health. Learn more at StartAtValley.org.