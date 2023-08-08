Jasper and Newton County residents now have access to enhanced resources and support, thanks to United Way's recent expansion in the area. Larisa Parrish, the Community Resource Advisor for Jasper/Newton County, has been actively working to improve community well-being through her role with United Way.

Since assuming her position in February, Parrish has been exploring available resources within the area. "My role is to provide families with resources within Jasper and Newton County," Parrish explained. The culmination of her efforts is reflected on the website resourceroundup.com, which offers a comprehensive list of available resources for local residents.

