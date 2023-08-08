Jasper and Newton County residents now have access to enhanced resources and support, thanks to United Way's recent expansion in the area. Larisa Parrish, the Community Resource Advisor for Jasper/Newton County, has been actively working to improve community well-being through her role with United Way.
Since assuming her position in February, Parrish has been exploring available resources within the area. "My role is to provide families with resources within Jasper and Newton County," Parrish explained. The culmination of her efforts is reflected on the website resourceroundup.com, which offers a comprehensive list of available resources for local residents.
One of the key programs introduced by United Way is the Level Up program, aimed at supporting families that find themselves in a unique financial situation. "This program is for families that make too much money to get any sort of state or federal assistance but are still financially struggling," Parrish said. In order to be eligible for the program, participants must meet specific qualifications including being 18 years of age or older, employed, and owning a vehicle. Successful applicants are then provided with the opportunity to pursue further education or earn certifications with the financial backing of United Way. Successful applicants are then provided with the opportunity to pursue further education or earn certifications, with funding and support from United Way. Additionally, the program includes childcare assistance for those working towards their certification.
"The Jasper Newton Foundation's second chance fund provided financial support for me to connect families with resources and to help identify barriers that exist within our community." said Parrish.
Recently, Parrish enrolled her first client into the Level Up program, marking a significant milestone. The program involves participants undergoing a financial wellness course through a mobile app. Upon completion, United Way steps in to offer financial assistance for certifications and classes, along with childcare support for participants with children.
She emphasized the potential impact of the Level Up program on the community, stating, "I think this program can benefit many people. For example, the person I just got enrolled in the program just graduated from high school. I know up north, they have many people in their 20s through 50s who have been working in a job but are just not making it financially. So, they may not have the $2,000 to $5,000 to go get that certificate to secure a better-paying job. This is where United Way steps in, breaking those barriers that are preventing people from accessing better paying jobs and enabling them to provide for their families."
According to Parrish, the ultimate goal of the Level Up program is to provide their clients with the tools to change their lives. "We want our clients to lead more stable and empowered lives," she said. "We want them to feel confident and advocate for themselves, problem solve, and feel capable of managing their money."