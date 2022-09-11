There are times when the simplest gesture might make a difference in a person’s life.
That was one message from Sept. 8's Into the Light 5K Run/Walk for suicide awareness and prevention at the Newton County Fairgrounds.
Hosted by the Scott A. McCord’s Newton County Coroner’s Office, the event was a time to fight suicide and help support mental health.
This year there were about 40 people who took part.
“The whole idea of Into the Light is to bring the topic of suicide into the light instead of hiding it, which is what most of us do. If you mention suicide to somebody in a conversation they shut down. We’ve got to get people to talk about it.”
McCord said that many people ask him what the best way to stop suicide is. “The easiest way to stop suicide is to ask people how they are doing. Are you OK? It really is. People look at you like you have an extra eye, but it really is. If somebody realizes that you care then they might think maybe I shouldn’t do this.”
McCord said the event has been conducted for the last three years and has always been at the fairgrounds, which he said is a great place to have such an event.
The evening includes more than just the walk/run.
“We invite people who have lived experience, whether they have lost a loved one, lost a child, or thought about it themselves,” he said. Once the walk/run was completed people were able to sit around and present stories.
“Whether it be a story of their loved one or if it is something totally different, it’s a way for them to connect to people who are in the same situation,” he said.
McCord said suicide is the number four killer of almost every age group. It is one of the leading causes of death for the 10 tp 14 age group.
He said that suicide has a ripple effect and almost everyone has been touched by it in some way. He said in a county like Newton, with a population of about 14,000 people, a suicide in one area of the county can have impact throughout the county.
McCord said he started this event three years ago. “When we first started this it was in the thick of COVID-19,” he said. “It was horrible. Everything was shut down. I had mentioned to Heidi (wife) that I’ve always wanted to do one. Within three weeks she had it put together.”
National Suicide Prevention Week was Sept. 4-10. World Suicide Prevention Day was Sept. 10.
He said he is hoping to make a few changes next year to get more people involved in the event.
The event makes a difference, he said, noting that there was a woman at one of the past events who had taken part in the event though she had contemplated taking her own life just a couple of weeks prior. “We connected her with some people who had lived that experience,” he said.
Groups like Valley Oaks Health are also important. This year some members of that group came to participate in the event.
“As a team we met last week and decided to do something for the community just too give back. There are at least two of our team members who have lost significant family members to suicide. It’s a personal thing. It’s also important for Valley Oaks in general to support the awareness of it,” said Kim Denton, therapist of Valley Oaks and coordinator of the child advocacy team.
McCord said people who participate do so in different ways. Some people just come and sit and talk. “That’s fine,” he said, noting that the event is for people to take part in how they wish. “That’s why we are here,” he said. “In my job, if I don’t get called, I’m perfectly content.”
McCord also noted that the Good Table Family Restaurant made a “very generous donation” to the cause, which he said is very much appreciated.
Just before the walk/run started, McCord addressed the participants. “Let’s do our darnedest to put an end to suicide,” he said. “We’ve been real fortunate here in Newton County with numbers being low. Let’s keep them low.”
The event ended with a campfire, food and time for reflection and sharing of stories.
“This event is for you,” he said. “If you’ve got lived experience our hearts are here. We are ready to listen.”
The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number is 988. It is available 24 hours a day and in English and Spanish.